What’s Runic ? Understanding The Runes, Ancient Alphabets, The Fortune-Telling

It is believed that “Odin”, the Norse God, the one-eyed All-Father. He hanged himself in Yggdrasil, the tree of life, for nine days and nine nights in order to gain knowledge of other worlds and be able to understand the runes. Then discovered the world’s runic alphabet traditionally holds 24 letters, called Elder Futhark. This image of the origin of the runes, also recorded in The Hanged Man, which we often see in the Rider-Weight tarot deck.

From archaeological evidence, over 3,000 runes have been found on stone, wood and metal plates in Scandinavia, suggesting that runes flourished in northern Europe since BC among the Germanic tribes extending to the Scandinavian, as well as Wales and England.

In ancient times, runes were engraved on branches, stones, weapons, letters, artwork, jewelry, places, or even tombstones for forecasting use. It is a protective amulet and used in ceremonies with the belief that each letter has its own meaning and magical power.