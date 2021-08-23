Nualphan named as manager of Thailand football team

Nualphan will work with the FA to find a replacement for Akira Nishino, who was sacked as national coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Thailand team will compete in the 2021 AFF Championship and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

Meanwhile, the Thailand national under-23 team will compete in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification.

Nualphan Lamsam is the chairwoman of Port Football Club, who finished third last season in Thai League 1.