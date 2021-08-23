Monday, August 23, 2021

life

Nualphan named as manager of Thailand football team

The Football Association of Thailand has appointed Nualphan Lamsam as manager of the Thailand national football team and Thailand national under-23 team.

Nualphan will work with the FA to find a replacement for Akira Nishino, who was sacked as national coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Thailand team will compete in the 2021 AFF Championship and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

Meanwhile, the Thailand national under-23 team will compete in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification.

Nualphan Lamsam is the chairwoman of Port Football Club, who finished third last season in Thai League 1.

She is also a former manager of the Thailand women's national football team. She helped them qualify for the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup and 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

