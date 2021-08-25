Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games open with hope on the horizon

Despite not competing at the Tokyo Games, the Afghanistan flag still appeared along with the other 161 delegations as a sign of solidarity.

China, which is participating in the Summer Paralympics for the 10th consecutive time, has sent a delegation of 251 athletes, 132 female and 119 male, with the oldest athlete being 56 years old and the youngest 16 years old. They will compete in 20 of the 22 sports.

Leading a group of 150 people participating in the opening ceremony, Paralympians Zhou Jiamin and Wang Hao served as the flag bearers as the Chinese delegation marched on the center stage in the 98th.

With badminton and taekwondo being introduced for the first time in the Paralympic history, a record number of 4,403 athletes from 162 delegations have been confirmed to take part across 22 sports.

Due to the surging COVID-19 infections in the country, Tokyo and three other prefectures which will host the upcoming competitions are now under a state of emergency running until September 12.

As the only city hosting the Paralympic Summer Games for a second time in history, Tokyo has "an opportunity to build a society where everyone is free to live as who they are in mutual support and understanding, free from discrimination or barriers of any kind", said Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee (TOCOG).

Hashimoto expressed her gratitude and respect to all athletes, saying: "thank you for your hard work, dedication and perseverance in the face of the pandemic's many challenges to gather here in Tokyo."