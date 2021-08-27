Friday, August 27, 2021

life

Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Saisunee Jana, a 47-year-old Thai wheelchair fencer, on Thursday put Thailand on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning the bronze in the Épée B event.

It was Saisunee's sixth medal in five Paralympics.

Saisunee had qualified for the quarterfinals without having to participate in a round of 16 after chalking up four straight wins and two losses.

Her gold medal dreams were dashed by China's Tan Shumei, who beat the Thai 15-9. Saisunee had also lost 1-5 to the same rival in the qualifier round.

Saisunee, however, managed to secure the bronze medal by defeating Zhou Jingjing of China 15-8.

The bronze is Saisunee's sixth medal at the Paralympic Games. She had won a gold medal in the Épée B event and a bronze in the Foil B event in 2004, She won another bronze in 2008, a gold in 2012, and a silver in 2016, all in Épée B.

Published : August 27, 2021

Nation Thailnad
