Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

It was Saisunee's sixth medal in five Paralympics.
Saisunee had qualified for the quarterfinals without having to participate in a round of 16 after chalking up four straight wins and two losses.
Her gold medal dreams were dashed by China's Tan Shumei, who beat the Thai 15-9. Saisunee had also lost 1-5 to the same rival in the qualifier round.
Saisunee, however, managed to secure the bronze medal by defeating Zhou Jingjing of China 15-8.
The bronze is Saisunee's sixth medal at the Paralympic Games. She had won a gold medal in the Épée B event and a bronze in the Foil B event in 2004, She won another bronze in 2008, a gold in 2012, and a silver in 2016, all in Épée B.
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 26, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021
Published : August 27, 2021