Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

It was Saisunee's sixth medal in five Paralympics.

Saisunee had qualified for the quarterfinals without having to participate in a round of 16 after chalking up four straight wins and two losses.

Her gold medal dreams were dashed by China's Tan Shumei, who beat the Thai 15-9. Saisunee had also lost 1-5 to the same rival in the qualifier round.

Saisunee, however, managed to secure the bronze medal by defeating Zhou Jingjing of China 15-8.