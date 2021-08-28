Saturday, August 28, 2021

life

Rungroj picks up a bronze in table tennis at Paralympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Rungroj picks up a bronze in table ...

Thai table tennis player Rungroj Thainiyom won the bronze medal on Friday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, bringing Thailand its second bronze.

Rungroj lost to Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark 8-11, 7-11, 13-11, 5-11 in the semifinal of the men’s singles Class 6.

This was Rungroj's second consecutive bronze at the Paralympics.
Rungroj had won the gold at the 2012 Paralympics and a bronze at the 2016 Paralympics.

Rosenmeier, ranked second in the world, had won the bronze in the 2016 Paralympics.

“I would like to apologise to fans that I could not get the gold medal. I have to play in men’s Team Class 6-7. I would like everyone to keep cheering for the Thai Paralympics team. In the next three years, I still want to play at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and win more medals for Thailand,” Rungroj said.

Rungroj picks up a bronze in table tennis at Paralympics Rungroj picks up a bronze in table tennis at Paralympics Rungroj picks up a bronze in table tennis at Paralympics

Published : August 28, 2021

Related News

MANCHESTER UNITED Squad depth 2021-22

Published : August 28, 2021

Sitthichai Stuns Tawanchai To Win Close Split Decision In Main Event At ONE: BATTLEGROUND III

Published : August 28, 2021

Man United confirm Ronaldos return to Old Trafford

Published : August 27, 2021

Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 27, 2021

Latest News

6 Asian Pacific countries in top 10 to be the next rival to Silicon Valley

Published : August 28, 2021

U.S. bases to house up to 50,000 Afghans

Published : August 28, 2021

Amazon Web Services disables ISIS propaganda website it had hosted since April

Published : August 28, 2021

With Hurricane Ida in mind, Saints cancel preseason game and will practice in Dallas

Published : August 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.