Thailand adds another bronze to kitty at Paralympics

The final of the men’s 5,000 metres T54 wheelchair race, held on Saturday evening, featured two Thai athletes -- “Jay” Putaret from Trang province, and 2016 Paralympics gold medallist Prawat Wahoram from Sa Kaew province.



The gold medal, however, was bagged by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, the silver by Brent Lakatos from Canada, while Putaret settled for the bronze. Rio Paralympics gold winner Prawat finished sixth.