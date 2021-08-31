Tuesday, August 31, 2021

life

HIV self-test kits rolled out in pharmacies nationwide

HIV self-testing kits are available at pharmacies from today under a new measure to help Thailand meet its commitment to end HIV-Aids by 2030.

Two types of test kit have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration to encourage people to check their own infection status.

The first uses a drop of blood from the fingertip and delivers results within one minute.

The second uses a sample of saliva and produces a result in 20 minutes.

The kits will be sold by pharmacies nationwide to encourage people who are reluctant or unable to visit hospitals because of Covid-19, to test themselves.

Thailand has pledged to eradicate HIV-Aids in nine years via three goals, said Dr Preecha Prempree, deputy director of the Department of Disease Control. The goals are to reduce the number of new HIV infections to no more than 1,000 per year, cut Aids-related deaths to no more than 4,000 per year, and reduce stigmatisation and discrimination against infected people by 90 per cent.

Published : August 31, 2021

Nation Thailnad
