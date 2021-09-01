China summer box office slows amid star crackdown concerns

The record new year period was largely driven by two blockbusters, "Hi, Mom" and "Detective Chinatown 3." But on the party's July 1 anniversary and the People's Liberation Army's founding day on August 1, most releases were reruns of decades-old patriotic films.

"The authorities were concerned that more popular domestic films could embarrass the patriotic films, so they made sure that there would be a minimum of such popular films," said Rosen.

The dearth of popular releases was compounded by China's return to lockdowns over the last two months. On August 5, authorities announced that they would temporarily shut movie theaters in regions with higher risks of spreading Covid, while those in lower-risk areas were given a 75% capacity cap. The closure affected over 2,000 cinemas, state media reported.

There could be more box office hurdles ahead, as officials increase their scrutiny of the movie industry. On Friday, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a statement requiring further regulations on online fan communities and celebrity management, including banning rankings of stars.

The Communist Party's top internal disciplinary body on Tuesday posted an article online criticizing the "abnormal ecosystem" of the entertainment industry, where it said companies were able to make huge profits from fans by creating superstars who may not be qualified for their work.

"The ability for high profile celebrities to influence consumers and promote projects will be closely watched with harsh punishments for those crossing red lines," said Chris Fenton, a film producer and author of "Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business."

Some stars have already been ensnared in the campaign, including actress Zheng Shuang, who was fined 299 million yuan last week for tax evasion. Online video platforms have also removed the name of Vicki Zhao -- one of China's best-known actresses -- from several drama series and movies with no explanation, raising questions about whether she had come into regulators' crosshairs.

Chinese entertainment stocks have already felt the blow. Alibaba Pictures has dropped 13% since Friday, while studio and video platform operator Mango Excellent Media Co. fell 12%.