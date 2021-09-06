Disney Shang-Chi breaks Labor Day record with Asian turnout

The Labor Day holiday is traditionally a slow one for the film industry, as consumers are usually distracted by kids returning to school and the start of college football. The movie business is still struggling to cope with the pandemic, with swaths of theaters in Asia and Latin America closed.

Disney took a gamble releasing "Shang-Chi" only in theaters and on this weekend. It's the second major movie this year Disney has debuted solely in cinemas, instead of making its movies simultaneously available on Disney+ for free or for a $30 fee.

The Marvel picture tells the story of Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, who is "drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization," according to a description from the studio. It has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the more critically acclaimed comic book films.

"Candyman," a thriller from Universal Pictures, took the No. 2 spot at the box office this weekend, in its second week out. It made $10.6 million domestically, with analysts from Boxoffice Pro expecting it to take in $9.3 million. Another Disney film, "Free Guy," which is also only in theaters, made $8.7 million in its third week.