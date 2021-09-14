Britney Spears is engaged. Fans are urging her to consider a prenup as her conservatorship battle continues.

Spears's battle to break free from the legal arrangement has been closely followed by fans around the world for years, sparking a "Free Britney" movement. Concerned fans have long pointed out that within a year of being placed in a conservatorship because of erratic behavior, Spears was back on tour performing and even launched a residency in Las Vegas.

"I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work," Spears told a court in June.

Conservatorships are designed to protect the monetary and personal interests of the elderly and people who are seriously ill. Britney's family and close aides maintain that the structure was put in place in 2008 to protect her as she battled with her mental health. Following her breakdown, Spears lost custody of her two children and was hospitalized twice under psychiatric holds.

Spears told a Los Angeles court this summer that the "abusive" conservatorship had left her "traumatized" and begged the judge to help her regain control of her life. The singer said that initially she had been unaware that she was able to appeal to end the conservatorship.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she said, telling the court that although she wanted a baby with Asghari, she had been forced to keep an IUD.