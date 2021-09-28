The Nintendo Switch OLED model is sleek, vibrant and still not enough

Nintendo is basically serving up gamers another version of its best-selling 2017 console that is nearly identical besides its nicer screen.

The Switch OLED costs $50 more than the standard Switch and $150 more than the Switch Lite. For that price, Nintendo has upgraded the Switch's screen to a seven-inch OLED touch screen (rather than the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the standard model), doubled the storage space and added a port to the console dock so people can hardwire into their Internet router for a stronger connection. In a preview event, The Washington Post was able to get over an hour with the Switch OLED and the game "Metroid Dread," both slated for an Oct. 8 launch.

The Japanese company has sold more than 89 million units of the Switch so far, making the console one of its most popular ever, ahead of the Nintendo 3DS, the Nintendo 64 and the Game Boy Advance. In the years following the Switch's launch, Nintendo has continued to serve more consoles to the market, releasing a handheld-only version, the Switch Lite, in 2019 and various themed Switches for fans of specific game franchises.