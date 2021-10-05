Howard University, Netflix to honor actor Chadwick Boseman with scholarships

The actor, writer, director and producer died in August 2020 of colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award for his work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - an adaptation of August Wilson's 1982 production - which premiered on Netflix after a short stint in theaters.

"While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired," Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-chief executive and chief content officer, said of Boseman. "He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same."

Before he graced movie screens, Boseman was a Howard student. It was there he befriended Howard alumna and "The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad - now dean of the school that bears Boseman's name. Rashad became one of Boseman's mentors and helped him secure funding for a summer acting program at Oxford University.

A native of South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in directing. He delivered the university's commencement address in 2018, where he applauded activism on campus and encouraged students to find a purpose, not just a job.

"Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history," he told the graduating class.

Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard's president, said the endowed scholarship embodies Boseman's love for the university.

"I think Howard meant a lot to Chadwick," Frederick said. The actor had an "incredible journey" at the school and built lasting relationships on campus. "All of those things inspired him to want to give back to the university," Frederick said.

The scholarships will be a launchpad for students, many of whom struggle financially, Frederick said. About half of Howard's student body is eligible for federal Pell grants reserved for low-income families. "I would underscore that this type of support is support that means a lot to our students," Frederick said, adding that opportunities that lessen the financial burden on students are "critical."