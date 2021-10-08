Saudi fund chief set to chair Newcastle after takeover

The talks are back on after more than a year's delay now that Saudi Arabia is close to formally lifting a ban on broadcaster BeIn Media Group, a move first reported by Bloomberg.

Qatar-based BeIN has been a major opponent of a Newcastle takeover, arguing to the U.K. Premier League that the Saudi ban and alleged piracy of BeIn content was doing massive damage to sports rights holders.

The Saudis walked away from the Newcastle talks in July 2020, citing prolonged regulatory issues and the pandemic.

Staveley and Reuben are currently in talks for a 10% stake each in the team, with PIF taking a majority 80% shareholding, the people added.

Reuben was a non-executive director at west London soccer club QPR before stepping down in October 2020, according to the team's website.

Representatives for the Premier League, which has one of its largest broadcast contracts with BeIn, were not immediately available for comment. Spokespeople for the PIF and Reuben could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for Staveley declined to comment.