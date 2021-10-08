Dear Squid Game fans, please stop calling the phone number shown in the series

When protagonist Ki-hun flashes his games invitation card, an 8-digit number is seen. That number, however, just so happens to belong to a South Korean woman who says she has been bombarded with calls and messages from strangers ever since the show first premiered.

"I've been unceasingly getting calls and texts 24/7 to the point where my daily life has become difficult," said Kim Gil-young, a dessert shop owner who has used the number for 10 years.

She explained that the flood of calls during the day and night was constantly depleting her cellphone battery.

"I've had to delete more than 4,000 numbers," she said, adding that she was "quite taken aback" by the whole experience, which has resulted in some people swearing at her over the phone and others telling her about their financial woes.

"I'm trying to participate in Squid Game, is it possible?" read one text shared by SBS News.

"This is not Squid Game. I sell handmade sugar-free sweet bean jellies," Kim replied.