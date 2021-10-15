SIRJAN FOULAD IRANIAN SEE OFF NAKHON RATCHASIMA 3-0 TO REMATCH WITH AL-ARABI IN ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN

In their highly-anticipated clash against Nakhon Ratchasima, Mojtaba Gholizad scored a match-high 16 points for Sirjan including 11 attacks from 16 attempts, three blocks and 2 aces, while Mahdi Jelveh and left-hander Saber Kazemi contributed 10 points apiece for the winning team. Amorntep Konhan led the host side with 12 points including 11 kills and one block.

Nakhon Ratchasima advanced to the semifinals of the championship for the first time ever following their second-placed finish in Pool A. With only top two teams from each pool advancing to the cross semifinals, Nakhon Ratchasima, which finished 9th in 2015 and 6th in 2018, challenged Pool A winners Sirjan Foulad Iranian in the Thursday's semifinals.

Sirjan Foulad Iranian made a strong start and put up a good fight to win the first set 25-19. The second set was incredibly close with neither side able to break clear from the beginning, but it was the Iranians who led 8-6. From then, the on-going battle turned out to be a very tight contest. Sirjan Foulad Iranian performed superbly to clinch the hotly-contested set 25-23.

The third set was the similar script when both sides tried their best to topple each other. As Mahdi Jelveh and Mojtaba Gholizad tore the Thais defence into pieces with their mighty attacks, Nakhon Ratchasima dropped their rhythm and started to come up with poor reception. Sirjan remained in irresistible form to take three points ahead at 22-19. Despite a serious threat from the hosts, the Iranians still had enough to hold the rivals off before winning 25-22.

With the win, Sirjan Foulad Iranian now go up against 2012 Asian Club winners Al-Arabi Sports Club of Qatar, the team they had already beaten 3-1 in the preliminary Pool B match earlier, in a final clash of the Titans on Friday, the last day of the one-week competition.