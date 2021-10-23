Sat, October 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) finally opened its doors to the public on Friday with an exhibition showcasing the works of late National Artist Damrong Wong-Uparaj.

“Damrong Wong-Uparaj: A Retrospective of Versatility and Discipline” features 70 paintings and prints portraying the artist’s changing viewpoints in each year of his life. The exhibition runs until December 5.

The late artist’s works were meant to go on display officially in April but had to be postponed due to Covid-related national lockdowns.

Though BACC opened on October 1 when measures were relaxed, it did not launch the exhibition's opening ceremony until Friday.

Damrong’s career spanned more than 40 years and he was best known for his lively depictions of Thai rural life captured through the modern palette. He died aged 66 in 2002.

By Thanachart Chuengyaempin

