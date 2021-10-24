Namibia launches elephant conservation, management plan for next decade

Speaking at the launch, Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said elephants have not just increased in numbers, but have also expanded in range and are now found in areas where they went locally extinct more than 70 years ago.

"We are devolving... management of elephants to the local level structures headed by regional managers," he said. "These structures will be empowered to come up with innovative, locally accepted measures and actions to manage elephants occurring in those specific areas."