League of Legends and Twitch streamers fuel latest Netflix hit

A hit video-game show and the success of the e-sports tournament are a boost for Tencent, which is among companies trying to cope with Beijing's crackdown on the industry. In August, Chinese authorities said children could play video games just three hours a week in most cases, hurting the stocks of Tencent and other companies.

Riot's promotional push around "Arcane" included a live premiere event in Los Angeles and advertisements posted at bus stops around the city. Epic Games, also partly owned by Tencent, even debuted a League hero in its hit Fortnite game.

Earlier in the weekend, the League of Legends World Championship hit a record of more than 4 million concurrent viewers tuning in, according to Esports Charts. That was without including audiences in China, which provided the winning team for this year's event and where a replay of the match has been watched more than 11 million times on Tencent-backed Bilibili. The streaming service said cumulative views of the finals night grew 20% from the previous year without disclosing the exact number.

After the victory by the Edward Gaming team, Chinese supporters erupted in cheers across bars and university campuses, with some even streaking. Videos of college students waving flags and chanting to celebrate the win spread rapidly online.