Ready for Squid Game Season 2? Creator says its coming

"We are in the talks for Season 2," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said Monday, speaking at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.

"It's all in my head. I have the basic story line, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages," he added. "I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now."

Netflix has not formally announced a second season of the show and did not respond to The Washington Post's requests for comment.

The dystopian megahit has gripped viewers around the world with its gruesome tale of economic despair and deadly childhood-inspired games. It sees debt-burdened contestants take part in schoolyard games to win a huge cash prize, with the twist that if they lose they pay with their life.