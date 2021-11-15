Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Embassy of Israel: Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists

The Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Soul Salt River City invites you to embark on an exciting artistic journey, Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists.

Maya Prat, an Israeli artist who dedicates herself to creating culture hubs in a community outside Israel's economic center, and Chalah Chaveesuk or Nui, a former art instructor at Ohio University whose artworks have been exhibited at both national and international arenas, share a common belief that everyone can create art. So, let loose and allow your creative soul to soar as you paint in a cozy atmosphere by the Chao Phraya River. In this workshop, the two artists will guide you and help you to discover that zero expertise is required in order to express yourself on a canvas.

Should you need extra inspiration, Maya and Nui has created a special artwork together called 'Flood', a painting that combines both of their signature styles in one piece. For them, 'flood' has more meaning beyond a natural disaster. It refers also to the flood of ideas, emotions, and changes. The only way to stop ourselves from drowning is to keep our heads and mind above water. No matter where you are in this world, this is the mutual 'flood' we have to overcome.

The event is limited for 40 people.

Participants will get one complimentary drink and have to pay for painting package (599 baht).

For reservation, please DM Soul Salt River City

See you at Soul Salt River City on Sunday, November 21 from 13:00 hours onwards.

Published : November 15, 2021

