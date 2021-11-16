Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Halo Infinite multiplayer goes live in advance of full game release

The multiplayer beta for "Halo Infinite" is now open to players on Xbox and PC, Microsoft announced during a livestream celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console. The surprise release comes well in advance of the full games Dec. 8 release date.

In a longer version of the announcement, head of creative on "Halo Infinite" Joseph Staten revealed that the beta includes all of the maps and modes that would be available on day one of the game's launch. All player progress made in the beta, Staten wrote, will carry over to the full release, including unlocks made as part of the season one battle pass, which will run until May 2022.

"Importantly, with the Season 1 extension, we aren't just stretching-out our original Season 1 plan," Staten wrote. "We took this opportunity to add additional events, customization items and other content to Season 1 to make it an even richer experience from start to finish."

The game is available through Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox app.

The release marks a profound turnaround in "Halo: Infinite's" fortunes from just one year ago. In 2020, the game was delayed from the holiday season by almost a year. It was originally intended to launch alongside the newest Xbox consoles, the Series X and Series S. After one public demonstration, the title was widely lambasted by fans for lackluster graphics.

In September and October, however, 343 Industries, the game's developer, launched a series of multiplayer test flights to gauge the capabilities of the game's online infrastructure. Those tests were tremendously reassuring. The game ran well and, more importantly, it was a fun throwback to older, beloved Halo titles.

Excitement around the announcement drove users straight to test out the game, where a number of them met a blue screen error when trying to load it.

Now, the 2021 holiday release schedule looks a lot like it might have a decade prior, with "Battlefield 2042," "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and "Halo: Infinite" competing for the attention of first-person shooter players.

Published : November 16, 2021

By : The Washington Post

