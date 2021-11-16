Halo Infinite multiplayer goes live in advance of full game release

"Importantly, with the Season 1 extension, we aren't just stretching-out our original Season 1 plan," Staten wrote. "We took this opportunity to add additional events, customization items and other content to Season 1 to make it an even richer experience from start to finish."

The game is available through Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox app.

The release marks a profound turnaround in "Halo: Infinite's" fortunes from just one year ago. In 2020, the game was delayed from the holiday season by almost a year. It was originally intended to launch alongside the newest Xbox consoles, the Series X and Series S. After one public demonstration, the title was widely lambasted by fans for lackluster graphics.