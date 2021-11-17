Dark-horse Nopparat maintains lead after 36 holes at 4th Thailand Mixed

“I have long drives and I’m confident with my putters at the moment. I will focus on my game, trying to shoot scores at all par five holes. If I can hit 5-6 under a day, I stand a good shot at winning,” added the gold medallist in the 2017 SEA Games.

In terms of the mental strength, Nopparat is also confident he can handle the pressure of playing in the last group on Thursday.

“I used to make the gold medal putt which helped Thailand win the SEA Games men’s team (2017) before. So, I believe, to some extent, I can deal with a tough situation well. What I need to do is to focus on myself and care less about other players,” he added.

26-year-old Trichat, winner of the Thai LPGA Tour event in Petchaburi last month, was hot on her heels as she shot seven birdies without a bogey for a second round 65. She sat a shot back with a total 11 under-par-133.

“I hit the iron well and made a lot of birdies from around 3-5 feet. I came here without much expectation as I’m exhausted from playing week in week out. It turns out that I play better when I have less stress,” said the 26-year-old woman from Bangkok.

“I hope to hit 4 under in each of the next two rounds. If I can achieve that, it will be beyond my goal,” she added.

Coming at lone third was Pathompon Fuengsawat following a 65 which featured seven birdies, an eagle on the 17th hole and two bogeys. He had to play 24 holes on Wednesday as bad visuality suspended play in round one.

“I had to stop in the first round with six holes to play. But I still kept my momentum going into the second round. The greens here are in perfect condition which really suits me. About my game plan tomorrow, I hope to hit one short at a time, trying the hit a lot of fairways and hope to make good putts,” said Pathompon with a total 134.

Former champion Arpichaya Yubol and hot-shot Sadom Kaewkanjana, who won four titles in his last five starts, proved why they are ones to watch after the first shot a 66 and the latter a 65 to fall three shots behind the lead on nine under-par-135.

A total 65 players have made it to the third round with a cut at one over-par-145.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Digital T-Sport 7, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Apart from the prize money, a cheque of Bt30,000 sponsored by Bond Holdings will be awarded to a player with the best score each day. Also, 200 gift sets by S.Khonkaen will be given away to all players in the first day.

Fans can watch live streaming of the competition on AISPLAY APP, https://www.facebook.com/trustgolfclub and at TrustGolf Youtube channel from 9am – 5pm from November 16-17, from 9am – 3pm on November 18 and from 9am – 3.30pm on November 19. T-Sport Channel will beam live the final round coverage on November 19.