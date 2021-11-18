Hua Hin Hope Prom Fires 8 Birdies to Lead at Black Mountain

“The winds made it difficult for me. I had a hard time playing my second shots which deprived me of the chance to shoot scores,” said the 23-year-old rookie in search for his maiden professional title.

“I need to six my tee shots and get used to the winds. Besides, if I can fix my second shots, I should hit more birdies tomorrow,” the former Thailand Amateur champion said.

Trichat still remains the best female performer for the third day. She hit a 70 to remain in contention.

“I didn’t hit four under like I expected. It was very windy out there which made it difficult to aim for the flag positions. But hitting two under was not so bad,” said the 26-year-old Bangkokian who has no problem playing in the last group alongside the men (Prom and Nopparat).

“Playing in the same group with Prom and Nopparat will be a good opportunity for me. I will try to learn their aggressive and defensive games and apply them on the women’s tour,” said Trichat, winner on the Thai LPGA Tour last month.

Following four shots behind the lead were two in-form stars Sadom Kaewkanjana and the first circuit’s winner Arpichaya Yubol, each with a 69 and 204s.

