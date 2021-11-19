Masks Cut Covid Risk in Half, New Study Shows

The findings come amid evidence that vaccination efforts weren't enough to prevent a resurgence as temperatures drop and people crowd indoors, forcing countries including Austria and the Netherlands to introduce curbs.

"It is likely that further control of the Covid-19 pandemic depends not only on high vaccination coverage and its effectiveness but also on ongoing adherence to effective and sustainable public-health measures," authors including Stella Talic, the study's lead researcher and an epidemiologist at Monash University in Melbourne, said in the paper.

The scientists struggled to evaluate the public-health measures and said they couldn't assess other efforts such as quarantines, lockdowns and school closures because studies were too disparate. They called for more research, saying their findings were limited by a lack of reliable and comparable data.