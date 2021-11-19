Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

“I’m so happy to be in good form. I really want to continue playing consistently like this for the rest of the season as I still have several tournaments left,” added Prom who earned Bt450,000 prize money as the victor.

Prom had been chased after all day by the in-form Sadom who won four out of his last five events coming to the beach resort town. However, Prom’s superb short game was too much for the 23-year-old from Narathiwat to catch up with as he had to be content with the runner-up position following a final 65 and 19 under-par- 269.

“I was trying my best but Prom was too good. It was a good week for me though. Hitting two digits under par here was quite OK because I didn’t even make the cut in the first circuit at this same course,” said Sadom who is touted as one of the local favourites to steal the limelight in the home Asian Tour events.

“I’m feeling confident with my game now but I don’t want to pressure myself with big goal. My priority is to make the cut first and see how things go,” added Sadom.

Two female players Trichat Cheenglab and promising teenager Chanettee Wannasaen and two men Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Danthai Boonman shared the third place after each hit a total 15 under-par-273.

The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AISPLAY, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Digital T-Sport 7, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Black Mountain Golf and Resort Hua Hin.

Apart from the prize money, a cheque of Bt30,000 sponsored by Bond Holdings will be awarded to a player with the best score each day. Also, 200 gift sets by S.Khonkaen will be given away to all players in the first day.



