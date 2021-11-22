More Americans say theyre not planning to have a child, new poll says, as U.S. birthrate declines

Women between the ages of 18 to 49 and men between 18 and 59 who said they are not parents were asked the question, "Thinking about the future, how likely is it that you will have children someday?"

In October, 26 percent of them said it is "very likely," a six-point drop from 2018, when 32 percent answered "very likely." Meanwhile, the share of Americans who answered "not too likely" in 2021 grew to 21 percent, compared to 16 percent in 2018.

When asked for a reason, 56 percent of childless adults who said it is not at all or not too likely they will ever have children said it's because they just don't want them. That's a change from in 2018, when 63 percent of childless adults in these categories said it was because they had no desire for children.

This time around, 43 percent cited other reasons including medical issues, economic or financial reasons, and lack of partner.

Coupled with the recent release of federal demographic data, this poll points to a long-term evolution in parenthood trends in the United States. The spiraling costs of child care, health care and education - along with global instability, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change - could all be contributing to a broader change in attitudes to marriage and priorities in life.