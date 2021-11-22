IOC says President Thomas Bach had video call with missing tennis player Peng Shuai

Worries about Peng's safety have grown in recent weeks after she accused a former high-level Chinese official of sexual assault in a social media post Nov. 2. In the days after making the accusation, Peng's name could no longer be found on Chinese search engines and she was not seen in public for more than two weeks. Photos and videos of her posted on social media by Chinese state-run media in recent days have done little to assuage fears for her well-being.

In Sunday's announcement, the IOC said Peng "explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time."

It went on to say: "That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much."

"I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern," Terho said in the statement. "She appeared to be relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated."