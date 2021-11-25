THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

Today, however, it’s widely accepted that to generate consumer demand and remain competitive requires a greater focus on collaboration, to work with transparency to achieve shared objectives that meet the needs of shoppers.
This report will guide you to discover more about:
• The evolving relationship between Retailers and CPGs
• Future drivers for successful partnerships
• Data to enrich collaborative touchpoints
• Technology to connect you to your shoppers
• Guiding principles for insight driven collaboration
The paper also explores what will drive collaboration to better serve shoppers. We will highlight the hallmarks of successful partnerships across the dunnhumby global network, and we will uncover the role data, technology and e-commerce will play in facilitating successful collaboration. We will hear first-hand from over 80 industry leaders at our retail and CPG partners in a survey conducted across 15 markets, alongside the thoughts of senior experts at dunnhumby and our technology partners.
INSIGHTS FROM THAILAND
While the global insights shared in this report were generated from 80 participants from 15 markets (including Thailand), there was a disparity in the volume of respondents from EMEA, NA and other regions. To combat this, and provide data relevant specifically to the Thai market, the dunnhumby team conducted additional research surveying 34 CPG and retailer experts from Thailand.
The results generated by respondents in Thailand concurred with the global consensus that retailer / CPG collaboration will increase, with 74% of industry leaders expecting collaboration to continue to grow over the next 5 years, driven by a combination of rapid change of market situation and shopper behaviours. Strong collaboration in developing the correct strategies will help retailers and CPGs effectively respond to change and grow within a new and more complex market environment.
The global results provide good insights into changing behaviour and the drivers and touchpoints that will influence this shift. However, by honing in on more granular, regional data, we can see that the future drivers for successful partnerships, and how they are prioritised, vary based on geographic region. This is true in the case of Thailand. The global insights shared here were generated from 80 participants from 15 markets (including Thailand). However, there was a disparity in the volume of respondents from EMEA, NA and other regions. To combat this, and provide data relevant specifically to the Thai market, dunnhumby conducted additional research surveying 34 CPG and retailer experts from Thailand. The results generated by respondents in Thailand concurred with the global consensus that retailer / CPG collaboration will increase, with 74% of industry leaders expecting collaboration to continue to grow over the next 5 years.
The top reasons for the predicted increase were intrinsically connected; “to find direction / strategy and develop the business plan together in order to recover and drive sales / gain a mutual win” (28%), “to respond to rapid changes in consumer behaviour/needs” (17%), and “to help the business find solutions to survive / recover” (14%). The majority of Thai industry leaders surveyed believe that
By exploring this in more detail, in terms of both key drivers and touchpoints, we can understand how CPGs and retailers can optimise collaboration to maximise their investments and resources whilst producing a superior experience for customers. But first, it is worth noting the difference between
cooperation and collaboration. The global survey highlighted some confusion around this notion as
whilst the two sound similar, they present differently.
