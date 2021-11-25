THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

INSIGHTS FROM THAILAND

While the global insights shared in this report were generated from 80 participants from 15 markets (including Thailand), there was a disparity in the volume of respondents from EMEA, NA and other regions. To combat this, and provide data relevant specifically to the Thai market, the dunnhumby team conducted additional research surveying 34 CPG and retailer experts from Thailand.

The results generated by respondents in Thailand concurred with the global consensus that retailer / CPG collaboration will increase, with 74% of industry leaders expecting collaboration to continue to grow over the next 5 years, driven by a combination of rapid change of market situation and shopper behaviours. Strong collaboration in developing the correct strategies will help retailers and CPGs effectively respond to change and grow within a new and more complex market environment.

The top reasons for the predicted increase were intrinsically connected; "to find direction / strategy and develop the business plan together in order to recover and drive sales / gain a mutual win" (28%), "to respond to rapid changes in consumer behaviour/needs" (17%), and "to help the business find solutions to survive / recover" (14%).

By exploring this in more detail, in terms of both key drivers and touchpoints, we can understand how CPGs and retailers can optimise collaboration to maximise their investments and resources whilst producing a superior experience for customers. But first, it is worth noting the difference between

cooperation and collaboration. The global survey highlighted some confusion around this notion as

whilst the two sound similar, they present differently.