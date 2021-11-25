Thu, November 25, 2021

life

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLL...

Grocery retailing has always been a symbiotic relationship of buyers and sellers co-existing to meet consumer demand. 40 years ago, as grocery retailers in developed global economies grew and increased their market share, they in turn established more power and influence over their suppliers. The resulting effect on prices, product choice and innovation for shoppers had often been overlooked, as had the impact on the sustainability of production and consumption.

Today, however, it’s widely accepted that to generate consumer demand and remain competitive requires a greater focus on collaboration, to work with transparency to achieve shared objectives that meet the needs of shoppers.

This report will guide you to discover more about:
•    The evolving relationship between Retailers and CPGs
•    Future drivers for successful partnerships
•    Data to enrich collaborative touchpoints
•    Technology to connect you to your shoppers
•    Guiding principles for insight driven collaboration

The paper also explores what will drive collaboration to better serve shoppers. We will highlight the hallmarks of successful partnerships across the dunnhumby global network, and we will uncover the role data, technology and e-commerce will play in facilitating successful collaboration. We will hear first-hand from over 80 industry leaders at our retail and CPG partners in a survey conducted across 15 markets, alongside the thoughts of senior experts at dunnhumby and our technology partners. 

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

INSIGHTS FROM THAILAND

While the global insights shared in this report were generated from 80 participants from 15 markets (including Thailand), there was a disparity in the volume of respondents from EMEA, NA and other regions. To combat this, and provide data relevant specifically to the Thai market, the dunnhumby team conducted additional research surveying 34 CPG and retailer experts from Thailand. 

The results generated by respondents in Thailand concurred with the global consensus that retailer / CPG collaboration will increase, with 74% of industry leaders expecting collaboration to continue to grow over the next 5 years, driven by a combination of rapid change of market situation and shopper behaviours. Strong collaboration in developing the correct strategies will help retailers and CPGs effectively respond to change and grow within a new and more complex market environment.

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

The global results provide good insights into changing behaviour and the drivers and touchpoints that will influence this shift. However, by honing in on more granular, regional data, we can see that the future drivers for successful partnerships, and how they are prioritised, vary based on geographic region. This is true in the case of Thailand. The global insights shared here were generated from 80 participants from 15 markets (including Thailand). However, there was a disparity in the volume of respondents from EMEA, NA and other regions. To combat this, and provide data relevant specifically to the Thai market, dunnhumby conducted additional research surveying 34 CPG and retailer experts from Thailand. The results generated by respondents in Thailand concurred with the global consensus that retailer / CPG collaboration will increase, with 74% of industry leaders expecting collaboration to continue to grow over the next 5 years.

The top reasons for the predicted increase were intrinsically connected; “to find direction / strategy and develop the business plan together in order to recover and drive sales / gain a mutual win” (28%), “to respond to rapid changes in consumer behaviour/needs” (17%), and “to help the business find solutions to survive / recover” (14%). The majority of Thai industry leaders surveyed believe that
the collaboration between retailers and CPGs will increase driven by a combination of rapid change of market situation and shopper behaviours. Strong collaboration in developing the correct strategies will help retailers and CPGs effectively respond to change and grow within a new and more complex market environment.

The majority of Thai industry leaders surveyed believe that the collaboration between retailers and CPGs will increase driven by a combination of rapid change of market situation and shopper behaviours. Strong collaboration in developing the correct strategies will help retailers and CPGs effectively respond to change and grow within a new and more complex market environment.

By exploring this in more detail, in terms of both key drivers and touchpoints, we can understand how CPGs and retailers can optimise collaboration to maximise their investments and resources whilst producing a superior experience for customers. But first, it is worth noting the difference between
cooperation and collaboration. The global survey highlighted some confusion around this notion as
whilst the two sound similar, they present differently.

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

A review of the first year of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld of Hawkeye could become the next big star of the Marvel universe

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Is Your Alcohol Sanitiser Safe and Effective?

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Peng Shuais courage reinvigorates calls for a Beijing Olympic boycott

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Latest News

Calm blacktip sharks return to waters around Maya Bay

Published : Nov 25, 2021

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Negative comments by netizens show many feel hopeless, study shows, as personalities say listen to their voices

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Sergeant, king cobra battle it out

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.