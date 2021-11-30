BioNTech, Moderna and J&J explore omicron versions of covid-19 shots

BioNTech's American depositary receipts climbed 5.6% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened, extending a 14% jump on Friday. Moderna shares surged more than 10%. J&J was little changed before U.S. markets opened.

BioNTech and Moderna have both said it should become clear within weeks whether they'd need to adjust their shots. Pfizer and its partner put plans in place months ago to be able to ship a new version of their shot within 100 days if necessary, according to a spokeswoman.

It's standard procedure to begin developing an updated vaccine in parallel with running tests of how the new strain reacts with the existing shot "in order not to waste any time," BioNTech said. "Lab tests will deliver more information on whether or not adaption of the vaccine will be necessary."

Vaccinated people should still be protected, depending on how long ago they got their shots, and for now the best advice is to take one of the current Covid vaccines, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on Sunday on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show."

Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine is on track to be the best-selling pharma product ever on a yearly basis. Another vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, said Friday it's also investigating the variant.