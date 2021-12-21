Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

"I want to announce that on my return home after playing the tournament in Abu Dhabi, I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test."

"I am going through some unpleasant moments, but I am confident that I will improve bit by bit, I am currently confined in my home and I have told people who have been in contact with me about the result," he wrote on social media, adding that the illness could affect his participation in future events.

"I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will look at my options depending on how I progress," explained Nadal.