Three BTS members test positive for the coronavirus after returning to Korea from U.S. trip

RM, 27, and Jin, 29, tested positive for the virus Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. Another member, Suga, 28, was diagnosed Friday, a day after returning from the United States, according to the agency.

All three had been in quarantine after returning from the United States and had not come in contact with any other members of the group.

RM, Jin and Suga join a growing list of entertainers, athletes and politicians who have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, wreaking havoc on sporting events and live performances.