life

Bernard Tomic tells an empire that he will test positive for Covid-19

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic told an umpire that he is certain to test positive to COVID-19 as he crashed out of Australian Open qualifying.

Tomic played against Russian rising star Roman Safiullin on Tuesday and made a quick exit after he lost 6-1, 6-4.

Tomic told umpire Aline Da Rocha Nocinto at the change-over that he thought he was infected.

He said "I'm sure in the next two days I will test positive, I'm telling you," the 29-year-old said from his chair.

"I'll buy you dinner if I don't test positive in three days, otherwise you buy me dinner."

Tomic revealed that he could not believe that there was no PCR testing for players.

 

Tomic has not played in an ATP tournament since September when he failed to qualify in an event in Kazakhstan.

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
