Bernard Tomic tells an empire that he will test positive for Covid-19

Tomic told umpire Aline Da Rocha Nocinto at the change-over that he thought he was infected.

He said "I'm sure in the next two days I will test positive, I'm telling you," the 29-year-old said from his chair.

"I'll buy you dinner if I don't test positive in three days, otherwise you buy me dinner."

Tomic revealed that he could not believe that there was no PCR testing for players.