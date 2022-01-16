Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia, after losing his appeal against his visa cancellation.

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing a court appeal against the cancellation of his visa.
Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds
The unvaccinated tennis star now faces a three-year ban on returning to the country, with the ruling coming just a day before he was due to begin the defence of his Australian Open title.
Djokovic's visa was revoked for a second time on Friday after immigration minister Alex Hawke said the Serbian's presence in Australia posed a public health risk.
It follows the controversy over the decision to grant Djokovic an exemption from COVID vaccination requirements to play at the Australian Open.
Published : January 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 19, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022