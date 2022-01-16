Thu, January 20, 2022

life

Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia, after losing his appeal against his visa cancellation.

The unvaccinated tennis star now faces a three-year ban on returning to the country, with the ruling coming just a day before he was due to begin the defence of his Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing a court appeal against the cancellation of his visa.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the men

Djokovic's visa was revoked for a second time on Friday after immigration minister Alex Hawke said the Serbian's presence in Australia posed a public health risk.

It follows the controversy over the decision to grant Djokovic an exemption from COVID vaccination requirements to play at the Australian Open.

 

2021 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic poses with champion trophy at Melbourne Brighton Beach, in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021. (Photo by Hu JingChen/Xinhua)
 

Published : January 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

