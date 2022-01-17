Thu, January 20, 2022

Busanan triumphs as Thai women dominate badminton’s Indian Open

Busanan "Cream" Ongbamrungphan was crowned BWF India Open 2022 singles champion after winning an all-Thai final in Delhi on Sunday.

Second seed Busanan won a seesaw battle against Supanida "May" Katethong 2-1 (22-10, 21-19, 21-13) to clinch 1 million baht ($30,000) in prize money.

Supanida took home 500,000 baht as runner-up.

Thai players dominated the women’s competition in Delhi, where sisters Benyapa "Muna" and Nuntakarn "Auna" Aimsaard beat Russia’s Anastasiia Akchurina and Olga Morozova 2-0 to win the doubles title.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn pocketed $31,600 (1.05 million baht).

Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated the Thai national team on their performance at the beginning of this year, after Thai players also made it through to finals of the Yonex Estonian International 2022 in four categories.

She also thanked officials for ensuring a smooth tournament in Delhi despite some competitors reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

