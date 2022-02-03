Close the care gap: Online seminar on World Cancer Day to call for more equitable access to cancer care

Spring News and partners cordially invite you to join an online seminar “Close the care gap” on the occasion of World Cancer Day which brings together a white paper presentation and a multi-stakeholder discussion in an effort to raise cancer awareness and to overcome the crisis of treatment inequity in cancer patients. The online seminar is going to take place this Friday, the 4th of February, from 10.30 to 12.30 hrs.

Established since 2000, World Cancer Day is held every 4 February and is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to highlight the fact that the disease is a major cause of death worldwide, and to promote equal treatment access for cancer patients.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2018 alone the number of cancer patients worldwide rose to 18.1 million, claiming 9.6 million lives. The research also indicated that half of cancer patients in 2018 were Asian people.