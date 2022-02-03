Close the care gap: Online seminar on World Cancer Day to call for more equitable access to cancer care

Spring News and partners cordially invite you to join an online seminar “Close the care gap” on the occasion of World Cancer Day which brings together a white paper presentation and a multi-stakeholder discussion in an effort to raise cancer awareness and to overcome the crisis of treatment inequity in cancer patients. The online seminar is going to take place this Friday, the 4th of February, from 10.30 to 12.30 hrs.
Established since 2000, World Cancer Day is held every 4 February and is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to highlight the fact that the disease is a major cause of death worldwide, and to promote equal treatment access for cancer patients.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2018 alone the number of cancer patients worldwide rose to 18.1 million, claiming 9.6 million lives. The research also indicated that half of cancer patients in 2018 were Asian people.
The causes of cancer are manifold and involve many factors, ranging from behavior, diet, pollutants, hereditary factor and genetic mutations.
"Hence, access to modern diagnosis and treatment is vital to boost treatment success rate, relieve mental and financial impacts on patients, and reduce Thailand's economic and productivity losses," Spring News said.
Prof. Nithi Mahanonda, MD, Secretary General of Chulabhorn Royal Academy is going to grace the online seminar with his opening remark. Audience will hear a white paper presentation in English about “Modernization of Thai HTA - Identifying Alternative Approaches in Thai HTA to Improve Cancer Patient Outcomes” from Mr. Omar Akhtar, HEOR Director APAC, Ipsos, as well as a summary in Thai by Assoc. Prof. Puree Anantachoti, PhD, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Asst. Prof. Teerapat Ungtrakul, MD, Deputy Dean of Princess Srisavagavadha College of Medicine and Medical Oncologist, and Jomtana Siripaibun, MD, Director of Oncology Medical Center Chulabhorn Hospital. Then Sirintip Kudtiyakarn, President of the Thai Cancer Society (TCS) is going to deliver a keynote speech on Thailand’s cancer readiness and in-depth analyses of patients’ and medical professionals’ needs.
Coming up next is the panel discussion on “How to achieve more equitable access to cancer treatments and better quality of lives of the Thai people by Prof. Chirayu Auewarakul, MD, PhD, Dean of Princess Srisavagavadha College of Medicine and Medical Oncologist, Jadet Thammathat-aree, MD, Secretary General, National Health Security Office (NHSO), Nopporn Cheanklin, MD, Executive Director, Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), Assoc. Prof. Ekaphop Sirachainan, MD, President, Thai Society of Clinical Oncology (TSCO),and Asst. Prof. Aumkhae Sookprasert, MD, Medical Oncologist, Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University.
“Close the care gap” online seminar will go live on 4 February 2022, from 10.30 to 12.30 hrs. on the following channels:
Facebook: Chulabhorn Hospital, Chulabhorn Royal Academy
Facebook: Spring News, Krungthep Turakij, Nation Online and Kom Chad Luek
YouTube: Spring News
Line official account: Spring News
Published : February 03, 2022
