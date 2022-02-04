Olympic debutant Czech Republic wins women's ice hockey opener of Beijing 2022

The Czech women finished with 36 shots on goal, compared to 14 shots from China who is competing in its fourth Olympics.

Tereza Radova put the Czech Republic ahead at 10:38, Denisa Krizova followed suit at 23:57.

After China seized the opportunity to pull one back on a powerplay by Mi Le at 29:02, Michaela Pejzlova made the third goal at 6:27 of the third period to ensure the victory for the Czech Republic.

"It was a very tough matchup for us. I was pleased that we competed from start to finish," said the Chinese team head coach Brian Idalski.

"They were good at forechecking and were big, strong players with good shots. I wasn't expecting that good game," noted Radova.