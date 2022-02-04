Olympic debutant Czech Republic wins women's ice hockey opener of Beijing 2022

Newcomer the Czech Republic breezed over host China 3-1 in the opener of the women's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022, while Japan beat Sweden with the same scoreline in Group B here on Thursday.
The Czech women finished with 36 shots on goal, compared to 14 shots from China who is competing in its fourth Olympics.
Tereza Radova put the Czech Republic ahead at 10:38, Denisa Krizova followed suit at 23:57.
After China seized the opportunity to pull one back on a powerplay by Mi Le at 29:02, Michaela Pejzlova made the third goal at 6:27 of the third period to ensure the victory for the Czech Republic.
"It was a very tough matchup for us. I was pleased that we competed from start to finish," said the Chinese team head coach Brian Idalski.
"They were good at forechecking and were big, strong players with good shots. I wasn't expecting that good game," noted Radova.
Later on Thursday, resilient Japan beat Sweden 3-1, with the last scored one minute before the end of the game.
"It's such a shame with this defeat that ends like this," said Swedish forward Michelle Lowenhielm.
"We just need to get that fighting spirit going and do the job all the way," she added.
In Group A, Canada crushed Switzerland 12-1, and the United States beat Finland 5-2.
Published : February 04, 2022
By : Xinhua
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022