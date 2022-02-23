Champions League Final will go ahead in Russia: UEFA

Reports had claimed that Wembley Stadium was being considered as a possible alternative venue, but the UEFA insisted the match would go ahead in Russia as planned.
The final will take place at Gazprom Arena, the home ground of Russian giants Zenit.
The UEFA said it would continue to closely monitor the situation amid expectations of an imminent Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
