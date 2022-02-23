Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Champions League Final will go ahead in Russia: UEFA

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Champions League Final will go ahea...

The UEFA confirmed that there is no plan to move the 2022 Champions League Final from Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia, despite the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reports had claimed that Wembley Stadium was being considered as a possible alternative venue, but the UEFA insisted the match would go ahead in Russia as planned.

The final will take place at Gazprom Arena, the home ground of Russian giants Zenit.

The UEFA said it would continue to closely monitor the situation amid expectations of an imminent Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Related News

Sports Authority says no to THB400m request for Man Utd-Liverpool match

Here’s how much fans must pay to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live in Bangkok

Ronaldo tops Insta earnings from fake followers with Bt17m per post: report

Related News

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thai "granny professor" forges bridge of cross-cultural friendship

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.