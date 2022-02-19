Ronaldo tops Insta earnings from fake followers with Bt17m per post: report

Ronaldo is the highest-earning athlete on the platform but, according to a report in The Sun, all is not quite as it seems.

The rise of bot accounts has been plaguing social media for the past few years, and it seems Ronaldo is not immune to the disease.

The Sun estimates that Ronaldo has around 92 million fake followers – more than the population of the United Kingdom and 23 per cent of his total Instagram following.

The report also claimed that Ronaldo is earning nearly £400,000 (Bt17.5 million) per post due to the bots alone.