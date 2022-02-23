Bangkok to be SE Asia hub for German football club FC Bayern

The club planned to develop in the region as its next focus market outside Germany, after the US and China.
FC Bayern intends to use its local office to intensify direct contact with football lovers, to develop partnerships and expand existing partnerships for the promotion of youth football, the club said.
From Bangkok, numerous supporters in the region, and fans in India and Oceania, can be reached with greater ease, the club said, adding, the office will be led by Maximilian Haschke in his position as head of Southeast Asia.
CEO Oliver Kahn said, "Football is the number one sport in Thailand and the whole of Southeast Asia. Around a quarter of the entire global population lives in the region, and we would like to inspire these people even more for FC Bayern. Our aim is to achieve a sustainable and lasting interaction with the local fans. We are very much looking forward to many joint projects with the millions of football-loving supporters in the region of Southeast Asia."
Board member for marketing Andreas Jung said: "We are happy to be opening another international FC Bayern office in Bangkok. Through our offices in New York and Shanghai, we know how important personal, direct contact with the local population is. FC Bayern is already represented in Thailand through events in youth football, with sponsors and by its legends, and we are now looking forward to gradually expanding this interaction."
Related News
Champions League Final will go ahead in Russia: UEFA
Sports Authority says no to THB400m request for Man Utd-Liverpool match
Here’s how much fans must pay to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live in Bangkok
Head of Southeast Asia Maximilian Haschke said: "I am very excited about our new Bangkok office in this rapidly growing region. We want to bring Mia san mia to Southeast Asia.
Locally, we will exploit all opportunities to expand FC Bayern's presence, strengthen our partnerships and support the young players in the region with our footballing programmes. All this will be done through continuous and direct dialogue with our terrific Asian fan community."
There are currently 39 FC Bayern fan clubs in Southeast Asia. Throughout the region, the club has organised the FC Bayern Youth Cup on three occasions (with Thailand winning twice), the FC Bayern World Squad, several Allianz Junior Football Camps, training courses, as well as numerous partner and legend events.
In 2017, the Audi Summer Tour stopped off in Singapore for a friendly, while FC Bayern previously played a friendly against the Thailand national team in 2000.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022