Bangkok to be SE Asia hub for German football club FC Bayern

FC Bayern intends to use its local office to intensify direct contact with football lovers, to develop partnerships and expand existing partnerships for the promotion of youth football, the club said.

From Bangkok, numerous supporters in the region, and fans in India and Oceania, can be reached with greater ease, the club said, adding, the office will be led by Maximilian Haschke in his position as head of Southeast Asia.

CEO Oliver Kahn said, "Football is the number one sport in Thailand and the whole of Southeast Asia. Around a quarter of the entire global population lives in the region, and we would like to inspire these people even more for FC Bayern. Our aim is to achieve a sustainable and lasting interaction with the local fans. We are very much looking forward to many joint projects with the millions of football-loving supporters in the region of Southeast Asia."

Board member for marketing Andreas Jung said: "We are happy to be opening another international FC Bayern office in Bangkok. Through our offices in New York and Shanghai, we know how important personal, direct contact with the local population is. FC Bayern is already represented in Thailand through events in youth football, with sponsors and by its legends, and we are now looking forward to gradually expanding this interaction."