Vietnam on verge of disqualification in Asean event as 5 players test positive

The five Vietnamese players were reportedly on the field during the match against Thailand.
The number of players in the Vietnam team has reduced to 11 after the five who tested positive were isolated. The team will be disqualified from the competition under AFF rules if it cannot find two more players before Thursday.
Vietnam topped Group C, beating Thailand 1-0 on Tuesday. They are scheduled to face Timor-Leste in the semi-finals at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia on Thursday.
Despite losing to Vietnam, Thailand moved into the knockout phase and will face Laos in the other semi-final on Thursday.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
