Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Vietnam on verge of disqualification in Asean event as 5 players test positive

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Vietnam on verge of disqualificatio...

Vietnam’s national football team is at risk of being disqualified from the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship, as its squad has been depleted after five players tested positive for Covid-19 after the match against Thailand on Tuesday.

The five Vietnamese players were reportedly on the field during the match against Thailand.

The number of players in the Vietnam team has reduced to 11 after the five who tested positive were isolated. The team will be disqualified from the competition under AFF rules if it cannot find two more players before Thursday.

Vietnam topped Group C, beating Thailand 1-0 on Tuesday. They are scheduled to face Timor-Leste in the semi-finals at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia on Thursday.

Despite losing to Vietnam, Thailand moved into the knockout phase and will face Laos in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Related News

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thai "granny professor" forges bridge of cross-cultural friendship

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.