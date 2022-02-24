Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 Hosts 5th Junior Golf Clinic

Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 together with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), hosted the annual Honda LPGA Thailand Junior Golf Clinic that took place at the Trust Golf, Imperial World Samrong 5th Floor, Samutprakarn.

This workshop aims to provide an opportunity for young budding Thai golfers aged between 12 and 15 to learn via an exclusive session with professional golfers and eventually realise their own dreams of pursuing the sport professionally.

The Junior Golf Clinic saw young golf enthusiasts experience and try out an array of innovative inventions made to optimise golf training and improve techniques like never before such as the PuttView station that provided them with an opportunity to understand the process of identifying and playing the perfect putt line. Participants were separated into groups in between the player dial-ins and experiences at the Full Swing Simulator and the Putting Green which then culminated in a friendly-competition round to show off their swing techniques.
Young and aspiring golf players train with professional golfers at Trust Golf

The workshop saw 60 participants show up to grab the opportunity to get into real time conversations with pro-golfers the likes of  Wichanee Meechai and Prima Thammaraks as they coached the young golfers with their tips and tricks on how to master their winning swings. Meechai and Thammaraks also engaged with the participants as they touched on what inspires them to keep pushing themselves to become the best golfers they can be. Jaravee Boonchant also dialled in for a special Q&A session with the participants. A four-time All-American at Duke University, Boonchant shared her journey from rookie to collecting her first professional victory in 2021. 

In order to safeguard and curb the spread of COVID, Honda LPGA Thailand and SAT had ensured that proper measures and protocols were upheld throughout the Junior Golf Clinic. All present were masked and practised frequent sanitisation. 

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 is set to take place from 10-13 March 2022 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course. For more information on the tournament, go to www.hondalpgathailand.com. 

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

