Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 Hosts 5th Junior Golf Clinic

The workshop saw 60 participants show up to grab the opportunity to get into real time conversations with pro-golfers the likes of Wichanee Meechai and Prima Thammaraks as they coached the young golfers with their tips and tricks on how to master their winning swings. Meechai and Thammaraks also engaged with the participants as they touched on what inspires them to keep pushing themselves to become the best golfers they can be. Jaravee Boonchant also dialled in for a special Q&A session with the participants. A four-time All-American at Duke University, Boonchant shared her journey from rookie to collecting her first professional victory in 2021.

In order to safeguard and curb the spread of COVID, Honda LPGA Thailand and SAT had ensured that proper measures and protocols were upheld throughout the Junior Golf Clinic. All present were masked and practised frequent sanitisation.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 is set to take place from 10-13 March 2022 at the Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course. For more information on the tournament, go to www.hondalpgathailand.com.