We didn’t ask govt for THB400m for Man Utd-Liverpool match: Fresh Air Festival

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai made it clear in an interview on Nation TV’s Kom Chad Luek programme on Wednesday that he did not request the 400 million baht for “The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, an exhibition game between Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.
Vinij said he did ask the government for support but he did not mention how much or what he wanted.
The CEO said he made the request for unspecified support in November 2021 and he had almost forgotten about it now as he had not received any reply.
He said he usually got feedback quickly – in a few weeks. However, he had not received a reply for around four months now.
Vinij confirmed that the event would proceed without any 400-million-baht support from the government because “it is a match everyone around the world wants to see”, so it would be a good thing for Bangkok to host such a major game. Also, a number of countries wanted to organise such a match but have not been able to.
Vinij told the interviewer that an investment of, for example, 400 million baht won’t go in vain. He explained that the match would be broadcast to 20-30 countries while 15,000 tickets would be sold to foreigners. In fact, the benefit of investing even 1 billion baht would be “invaluable”, he said.
“We are trying to open the country and build confidence in Thailand, that it is an attractive nation for tourism,” he said. “This event, among others, will be a magnet, drawing the world to Thailand.”
Vinij justified the expensive ticket prices – from 5,000 to 25,000 baht – saying this is “the match of the century”.
He admitted that even if the event is sold out, the money from ticket sales would not be enough to cover the total investment in the match.
A press conference, scheduled for March 10, will see Manchester United legend Andy Cole and Ian Rush, who played for Liverpool, in attendance.
Credit: Kom Chad Luek programme
Published : February 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
