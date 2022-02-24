We didn’t ask govt for THB400m for Man Utd-Liverpool match: Fresh Air Festival

Vinij said he did ask the government for support but he did not mention how much or what he wanted.

The CEO said he made the request for unspecified support in November 2021 and he had almost forgotten about it now as he had not received any reply.

He said he usually got feedback quickly – in a few weeks. However, he had not received a reply for around four months now.

Vinij confirmed that the event would proceed without any 400-million-baht support from the government because “it is a match everyone around the world wants to see”, so it would be a good thing for Bangkok to host such a major game. Also, a number of countries wanted to organise such a match but have not been able to.