Ticket prices for Man Utd-Liverpool match too high, say 38% of footy fans surveyed

The poll, conducted online from February 26 to 28, surveyed 1,383 people – 825 males and 558 females – over the age of 18.

Precisely 89 per cent said they were interested in the match while 7.4 per cent were undecided and 2.6 per cent were uninterested.

Some 41 per cent said they would follow the match via TV or even radio, 30 per cent said they would do so on social media and 28 per cent aimed to attend the match.

As for the ticket prices according to the current socio-economic situation, almost 38 per cent said the price was certainly not suitable in the current situation, but 36 per cent thought that it was okay and 26 per cent did not have an answer.