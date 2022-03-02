Ticket prices for Man Utd-Liverpool match too high, say 38% of footy fans surveyed

Match organiser Fresh Air Festival had earlier announced that ticket prices would range from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht for the game between the two Premier League giants at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.
The poll, conducted online from February 26 to 28, surveyed 1,383 people – 825 males and 558 females – over the age of 18.
Precisely 89 per cent said they were interested in the match while 7.4 per cent were undecided and 2.6 per cent were uninterested.
Some 41 per cent said they would follow the match via TV or even radio, 30 per cent said they would do so on social media and 28 per cent aimed to attend the match.
As for the ticket prices according to the current socio-economic situation, almost 38 per cent said the price was certainly not suitable in the current situation, but 36 per cent thought that it was okay and 26 per cent did not have an answer.
Some 29 per cent believed the game would increase tourism revenue, 25 per cent felt it would bring Thailand fame and 16 per cent thought it would inspire youth.
Meanwhile, 14 per cent said the match would bring happiness and lead to increased interest in sports and 12.5 per cent felt it would create recognition from other countries.
The director of KBU’s Centre of Innovation for Human Capital Development, Rattapong Bunyanuwat, said most of those surveyed were interested in the match because it was difficult for the two football giants to play against each other outside the UK. However, many did not agree with the ticket prices.
He pointed out that in the current situation, people might not have enough money to spare for tickets and most would watch the match on television or social media.
Rattapong said the government should allocate funds to support the game because every sector – especially the economy and tourism – would benefit from it.
Published : March 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 13, 2022
Published : Mar 13, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 13, 2022
Published : Mar 13, 2022
Published : Mar 13, 2022
Published : Mar 13, 2022