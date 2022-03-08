Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Keeping track of local and world news, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and economic damage or deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, can affect people’s mental health, a psychology professor said last week.

On the Facebook page Mahidol Channel, Asst Prof Wanlop Atsariyasing said if people follow too much depressing news, they are likely to suffer from “Headline Stress Disorder”. Though this problem has not been recognised as a disease, it can be considered a psychological disorder.

Wanlop lectures on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

He said bad news can affect people both mentally and physically, via symptoms like palpitation, tight chest, insomnia, anxiety, depression and anger.

In the long term, these problems can develop into diseases like hypertension, anxiety disorder and depression.

The professor said people who already suffer from anxiety or depression, those who spend a lot of time online and lack judgement when following the news are likely to suffer from this disorder. The Headline Stress Disorder may also affect those who suffer from physical and mental exhaustion.

To avoid developing this disorder, Wanlop advised people to:

  • Limit the time spent on consuming news
  • Avoid news media and social media if you are stressed
  • Do not believe every headline you read
  • Check facts first and always consume news from reliable sources
  • Wait for more facts and developments

Wanlop also advised people to consume positive news as well, and avoid reading news reports before going to bed. He also said people should opt for more relaxing activities and fun conversations with friends and family.

He added that people who are overcome with stress and anxiety can call the Department of Mental Health’s 1323 hotline, talk to its chatbot or consult a psychologist or psychiatrist.

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

