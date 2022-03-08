Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Wanlop lectures on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

He said bad news can affect people both mentally and physically, via symptoms like palpitation, tight chest, insomnia, anxiety, depression and anger.

In the long term, these problems can develop into diseases like hypertension, anxiety disorder and depression.

The professor said people who already suffer from anxiety or depression, those who spend a lot of time online and lack judgement when following the news are likely to suffer from this disorder. The Headline Stress Disorder may also affect those who suffer from physical and mental exhaustion.