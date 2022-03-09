Sun, March 13, 2022

life

Man Utd, Liverpool representatives inspect Rajamangala stadium for upcoming match

Manchester United and Liverpool representatives inspected Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday in preparation for The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai and chairman MR Rujayapha Abhakara welcomed Ray Haughan, Liverpool FC’s general manager, First Team Operations, and Christoffer Komen, Manchester United’s director of Tours & Friendlies, on their visit to the stadium.

A press conference is scheduled to be held around the end of March and further details will soon be announced.

Both football clubs have reaffirmed the exhibition match will take place on July 12.

Fresh Air Festival had announced that ticket prices would range from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht for the game.

Nation Thailnad
