Sizzling start as top trio shoot 63s to take early lead at Honda LPGA Thailand

(PATTAYA – March 10, 2022) – The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 Championship got off to a blistering start with three players tied for the lead on 63. Australian Su Oh, Nasa Hataoka of Japan and German Esther Henseleit all shot nine-under-par rounds, which gave them a one-stroke cushion over China’s Xiyu Lin, on an opening day when the big names generally struggled on Siam Country Club Pattaya’s Old Course.



Su Oh, the 25-year-old South Korea-born Australian golfer, was bogey-free in her 63 which had five birdies on the back nine and four on the front. After her round she said: “That's a great way to start a tournament – it was really nice. I don't think I've ever shot 9-under before. But I'm very happy with how I played. I chipped in today as well, which was nice. I putted really well today and I think my ball striking was actually better last week, but I had like 10 less putts this week – like today. I had 32 putts last week, but had 23 putts today. With obviously a chip-in it is maybe like 24, 25 putts, but still like eight shots better. And I didn't hit it that much closer. I think I hit it closer last week, but just didn't hole anything. So I'm glad I holed some putts today. It feels really nice.”





Twenty-three year-old Nasa Hataoka, a five-time LPGA Tour winner, said she too enjoyed her opening round and could not have asked for anything better. “I hit 14 fairways and 18 greens, so that’s a solid round,” she said. “I have not shot that good a round - not so much – only a couple of times. I really focused on one shot at a time, so my course management was good. I believe that’s the reason behind today’s performance.”