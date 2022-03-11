Thailand’s heavy-hitting Capitan plots kayo for Akimoto in ONE title defence

A confident Capitan said that after two months of training for the fight he had forged a solid plan to dismantle the karate specialist. He vowed to bring the title back to Thailand.

ONE X kicks off at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26 to celebrate ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary.

Capitan said he was 70 per cent prepared but would be 100 per cent ready when he meets his challenger in the ONE cage. The Thai added that his daily training regime consists of a punishing eight sets of target kicking and five sets of power-punching. Helping him sharpen his reflexes and strike resistance are sparring partners including his trainer, former boxer Kongpipop Petchyindee, and several pro boxers.

Capitan revealed his plan for Akimoto was to attack hard and heavy with punches while sapping the Japanese fighter’s mobility with leg kicks. The aim was to knock out his opponent, said the Thai. But he admitted that his carelessness in previous fights had brought him close to disaster, so high levels of concentration would be needed against the dangerous Akimoto.