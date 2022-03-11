Thailand’s heavy-hitting Capitan plots kayo for Akimoto in ONE title defence

Capitan will defend his ONE Bantamweight title in Singapore against Hiroki Akimoto from Japan, currently ranked No 4 featherweight in the world by Combat Press.
A confident Capitan said that after two months of training for the fight he had forged a solid plan to dismantle the karate specialist. He vowed to bring the title back to Thailand.
ONE X kicks off at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26 to celebrate ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary.
Capitan said he was 70 per cent prepared but would be 100 per cent ready when he meets his challenger in the ONE cage. The Thai added that his daily training regime consists of a punishing eight sets of target kicking and five sets of power-punching. Helping him sharpen his reflexes and strike resistance are sparring partners including his trainer, former boxer Kongpipop Petchyindee, and several pro boxers.
Capitan revealed his plan for Akimoto was to attack hard and heavy with punches while sapping the Japanese fighter’s mobility with leg kicks. The aim was to knock out his opponent, said the Thai. But he admitted that his carelessness in previous fights had brought him close to disaster, so high levels of concentration would be needed against the dangerous Akimoto.
The Japanese likes to come forward and smother his opponents with relentless kickboxing attacks. However, his focus is on scoring and his punches lack power, said Capitan.
There is no doubting the power of the Thai fighter’s striking, after he knocked out Petchtanong Banchamek in six seconds with the first punch of their fight in September 2020 – a record to this day.
The Thai said he will aim to keep Akimoto on the back foot and execute his plan to win by knockout.
He added that he was being careful to avoid Covid-19 derailing the clash, helped by daily testing and prevention measures at the gym.
Aside from winning by KO in his latest ONE fight, Capitan also aims to return to Muay Thai and add more titles to his glittering career.
Also in ONE X clashes, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex will challenge Canada’s Angela Lee for her ONE atomweight world title. Meanwhile, ONE Flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes takes on Japanese knockout artist Yuya Wakamatsu. And Thailand’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jitmuangnon Rodtang goes up against “the greatest mixed martial artist of all time”, Demetrious Johnson.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
