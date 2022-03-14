Dechapol, Sapsiree stamp world dominance with 6th doubles title

The Thai top seeds underlined their global dominance by crushing China’s Ou Xuanyi and Huang Yaqiong 21-11, 21-9 in the final of the Super 300 tournament in Muelheim.
The reward for winning their 13th title overall was prize money of US$14,220 or about Bt475,500.
Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated them on bagging their first title of the year without losing a game through the whole tournament.
She added that the win was a boost as the Thai pair eye badminton’s most prestigious title.
“This tournament will help build their confidence ahead of next week’s All England Open, the oldest badminton competition in the world,” Patama said.
The $1-million Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships will be held at Arena Birmingham from Wednesday (March 16) to Sunday.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
