Sitthichai vows to go for the kill in tough battle for ONE X featherweight crown

Sitthichai will take on Belarusian Chingiz Allazov on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The ONE X programme has scheduled 19 interesting fights, including six fighters from Thailand – Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Capitan Petchyindee Academy, and above all Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
In January, Sitthichai won against Georgian Davit Kiria in the “ONE Championship: Only the Brave”, while Allazov won against Jo Nattawut from Thailand with a first-round knockout.
Sitthichai’s last meeting with Allazov was in 2014, in the Thai Boxe Mania, when the Thai won by a unanimous decision.
Sitthichai said that he had fought Allazov eight years ago in kickboxing. The fight was close as Allazov was strong at that time. After a tough contest, Sitthichai managed to pull off a win. He said he had always been studying Allazov’s form and found that his punch had gotten better, so Sitthichai had adapted his training routine to be ready for the Belarusian.
He admitted that Allazov has an advantage as he is taller, which gives him a longer reach, besides being stronger and quicker. He warned that it won’t be an easy fight for him as Allazov enjoyed a physical edge.
However, Sitthichai said he had 10 years of kickboxing experience, which would make his attacks swift and more accurate.
He said his plan is to get close to his rival and attack with kicks, punches, and knee thrusts. He said his goal is to achieve a knockout victory. He, however, said he would not underestimate his opponent because Allazov has a great eye and he is also fast.
He revealed that he was 80 per cent ready as of now and would be fully fit for the bout. On the home stretch, he said his training would become more intense. He has strengthened his muscles with weight training and is also focused on adding speed and power to his attacking skills.
He promised to do all in his power to win the title, and asked Thai and international fans to cheer and encourage him and Thai fighters in this competition.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 19, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022
Published : Mar 20, 2022