Sitthichai vows to go for the kill in tough battle for ONE X featherweight crown

The ONE X programme has scheduled 19 interesting fights, including six fighters from Thailand – Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Capitan Petchyindee Academy, and above all Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

In January, Sitthichai won against Georgian Davit Kiria in the “ONE Championship: Only the Brave”, while Allazov won against Jo Nattawut from Thailand with a first-round knockout.

Sitthichai’s last meeting with Allazov was in 2014, in the Thai Boxe Mania, when the Thai won by a unanimous decision.

Sitthichai said that he had fought Allazov eight years ago in kickboxing. The fight was close as Allazov was strong at that time. After a tough contest, Sitthichai managed to pull off a win. He said he had always been studying Allazov’s form and found that his punch had gotten better, so Sitthichai had adapted his training routine to be ready for the Belarusian.