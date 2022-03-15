World Expo Dubai gives visitors insights into the science and art of Muay Thai

At the Muay Thai booth, visitors could answer a questionnaire about Thailand to receive a prize, such as a Muay Thai cloth bag or stickers. They could also participate in a lucky draw for a chance to get Muay Thai shorts.

The booth also holds a special show “Muay Thai, The Cultural Heritage of Thailand” twice a day.

In the first part, the show displays the art of Muay Thai and the wai kru ritual. The second part is a choreographed story of the evolution of Muay Thai, embellished with graphics.

Currently, Muay Thai is popular and recognised as one of the professional sports. Muay Thai academies are one of the educational institutions or gyms that foreigners are interested in.

World Expo Dubai 2020 opened on October 1, 2021, and runs until March 31, 2022, with 192 countries taking part.