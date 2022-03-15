Sun, March 20, 2022

life

World Expo Dubai gives visitors insights into the science and art of Muay Thai

The Thailand Pavilion at World Expo Dubai 2020 in the United Arab Emirates has arranged a booth to give visitors insights into the traditional martial art of Muay Thai.

Organised by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the booth is holding demonstrations on Muay Thai, projecting it as an art and a science. The science of the fighting system involves employing body strength to subdue opponents, using the “art of nine limbs”, which goes into the details of the Thai martial art.

At the Muay Thai booth, visitors could answer a questionnaire about Thailand to receive a prize, such as a Muay Thai cloth bag or stickers. They could also participate in a lucky draw for a chance to get Muay Thai shorts.

The booth also holds a special show “Muay Thai, The Cultural Heritage of Thailand” twice a day.

In the first part, the show displays the art of Muay Thai and the wai kru ritual. The second part is a choreographed story of the evolution of Muay Thai, embellished with graphics.

Currently, Muay Thai is popular and recognised as one of the professional sports. Muay Thai academies are one of the educational institutions or gyms that foreigners are interested in.

World Expo Dubai 2020 opened on October 1, 2021, and runs until March 31, 2022, with 192 countries taking part.

The Thailand Pavilion, built under the concept “Mobility for the Future”, has an area of 3,606 square metres, or 2.25 rai, the largest space that Thailand has ever got at any World Expo. There are four exhibition rooms in the pavilion: Thai Mobility; mobility of life; mobility of the future; heart of mobility.

 

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

